Kelowna News

Bear triggers home alarm in Kelowna

Bear triggers home alarm

Cindy White

A Kelowna man’s Ring cameras got a close-up inspection from a furry visitor recently.

A black bear triggered the security alarm at Jeff McKee’s home in Lower Mission on Sunday night. He shared a video with Castanet showing the bear wandering up to his garage door and snuffling around before standing up on its hind legs right in front of the camera. The bear eventually wandered back down the driveway.

McKee contacted the RCMP, who said they would pass on the information to the BC Conservation Officer Service. He was told that police had been informed about a bear in the area a couple of days earlier as well.

This is the third time McKee has captured bears on his security camera video this year. There was one that stopped by about three weeks ago and another that came by in March.

While that might not seem unusual, he has never seen bears in his yard, despite having cameras for the entire 11 years he has lived near Woodhaven Park on Raymer Road.

He suspects the animals are out scavenging for food to fatten up before settling down for the winter.

According to WildSafeBC, black bears have a fine sense of smell and can detect from over one kilometre away.

Black bears come in a variety of colours, including brown, like the one in McKee’s video. WildSafeBC notes that they can be white (such as the Kermode bear), bluish-grey, black and various shades of brown. “Some are called cinnamon bears for their reddish-brown coat. Some black bears can also be distinguished by unique white blazes on their chest.”