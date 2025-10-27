Kelowna News

Rutland community cleanup collects largest ever haul of trash

Largest cleanup yet

Truckloads of trash have been removed from green spaces, vacant lots and ditches in a Kelowna neighbourhood.

The organizer of Rutland’s twice-a-year community cleanup said Sunday’s garbage pickup was the largest by far.

“We gathered three truckloads of garbage, the biggest thus far,” said Christoper Bocskei in a Facebook post

Among the items picked up were dozens of needles, seven mattresses, five chairs, four tables, car parts, propane cylinders, scrap metal, broken glass, rebar, clothing and a bumper.

Dozens of people, including Mayor Tom Dyas, former MP Tracy Gray and members of the Rutland Residents Association, turned out to help.

“As you can see by the photos, some areas needed far more attention and it didn't take us long to fill the bed of my truck.

“While we were there, a number of residents came out and personally thanked us for making this a safer place, said Bocskei.

This was the fifth year of the spring and fall cleanups, which Bocskei started in 2021.