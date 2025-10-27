Kelowna News

Veterans to park free in Kelowna starting today

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Free on-street parking for veterans has now rolled out in Kelowna.

Veterans can now park free, with some limitations, in Kelowna.

The City of Kelowna introduced a new program granting complimentary, time-restricted on-street parking to vehicles displaying B.C. veterans licence plates that have been registered with the city.

Council approved the initiative at a Sept. 29 council meeting, with time for the program to launch ahead of Remembrance Day.

Veterans may participate by completing a simple one-time registration with the city, providing their name, BC Veteran licence plate number(s), and basic contact details.

Posted time restrictions will continue to apply to ensure fair access and turnover of parking stalls in front of local businesses.

Council asked staff for a complimentary parking plan earlier in the year, but were not happy with what had been proposed and asked they go back and try again.