Calgary man hurt in quad crash near Kelowna offers cautionary tale about travel insurance

Photo: Jen Barton Chris Fuglerud sustained life-threatening injuries in a quad crash near Kelowna on October 4, 2025.

A Calgary man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a quad crash near Kelowna is on the road to recovery and is offering a cautionary tale about travel insurance.

Chris Fuglerud was on a camping trip in the Central Okanagan on October 4, when his quad rolled over in a remote area. His friends, realizing the seriousness of his injuries, immobilized his spine and guided paramedics through rough terrain to reach him.

Fuglerud was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital before being transferred to Vancouver General Hospital, where he underwent spinal surgery.

Although surgery went well, he has limited mobility in his arms, hands and legs and will need many weeks to months of intensive rehabilitation, specialized equipment, and ongoing medical care.

Adding to the stress of the situation was an unexpected financial eye-opener. After surgery, Furlerud’s family was told he would need a non-emergency medical transfer to Foothills Hospital in Calgary – an expense not covered by Alberta Health that came at an estimated cost of $22,000.

Determined to make it home on his own terms, the independent filmmaker stayed in Vancouver and worked to regain mobility. He recovered to the point that he was able to return to Alberta without having to fork out for the costly transfer.

Fuglerud walked out of VGH on October 21. A friend drove him and his mother to Winfield, where he stayed the night before carrying on to Calgary the next day.

“The quick actions of his friends and the incredible care he’s received have given him this second chance,” says his sister Jen Barton. “He’s faced every challenge with courage. Knowing he’s able to walk again has brought us all so much hope.”

He’s continuing rehabilitation at home, walking short distances, regaining mobility in his hands, and sharing his story.

“Chris now hopes his story will raise awareness about the importance of having travel insurance for trips within Canada, so others don’t face the same unexpected hurdles,” said a news release issued by the family.

Messages of encouragement and support can be shared through a GoFundMe set up in his name.



