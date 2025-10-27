Kelowna News

Wind, showers, sunny breaks forecast for Halloween week in the Okanagan

Witches will have to hold onto their hats this Halloween.

Wind is expected to be a factor in the forecast this week in the Okanagan, including when the little ghosts and goblins are out trick-or-treating.

Monday should be partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The forecast high is 10 C, with a low of -1 C.

Wind will pick up late in the day on Monday and continue on Tuesday, as a frontal system brings more rain.

“We’re talking maybe winds to 60 to 70 kilometres per hour, gusty winds,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Catherine Aubry.

“But on Wednesday afternoon, it’s going to clear, so we may enjoy some sunshine, as well, for Thursday, as a little, weak ridge builds.”

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with a high of 6 C. It will warm up again on Wednesday, when the temperature should top out at 13 C. Thursday’s high is 9 C.

There is a risk of frost early Monday and Wednesday. Otherwise, overnight lows will be fairly mild the remainder of the week.

Trick-or-treaters might experience a shower or two on Friday night, but they won’t have to bundle up.

“It’s going to be a bit rainy with some chance of showers. At least we’re going to have that cloud cover and it’s going to build above normal by a few degrees,” said Aubry.

Friday's forecast high is 11 C and the low is 6 C.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C.

