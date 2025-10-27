Kelowna News

Trailer released for documentary on Okanagan Forest Task Force

Task force doc trailer

Photo: Eli Coburn Kane Blake at a dump site as seen in the trailer for the documentary "What Lies Behind The Trees".

A documentary on the work of the Okanagan Forest Task Force to clean up and prevent dumping in the Okanagan backcountry is nearing completion.

A trailer for What Lies Behind The Trees was released last week. It follows OFTF founder Kane Blake and other members as they venture into the woods to see what they deal with on a regular basis.

Kelowna photographer and videographer Eli Coburn of Coburn Media teamed up with OFTF on the documentary.

Coburn said he contacted Blake in late summer 2024 after seeing a post about a developer in Lake Country donating $10,000 to the task force.

“Through that, I reached out to Kane, asked him about making a documentary and went from there,” Coburn said.

Spending time with Blake was an eye-opener for him about the extent of dumping and the size of some of the encampments OFTF comes across.

“I remember eight years ago, into my teens, when I was more into mountain biking, snowboarding, all those sorts of activities. You’d see the odd little thing thrown out here and there, kind of litter," he said.

"But after being out with Kane, it’s definitely in the last few years grown quite substantially."

This will be Coburn’s first documentary. The aim is to have it ready for viewing by the end of 2025.

“More or less, the main story structure is built and then, fairly shortly, I’m moving into bringing in the B-roll and making it look all pretty," he said.

“So, we’re looking at – should it all go well – I’m hoping end of the year, kind of early next spring at the latest."

In one scene in the trailer, Blake is seen walking just off a forest service road where an RV is parked and food containers are strewn about.

“This is how we get garbage and problem bears. And they’re going to die because of this,” he can be heard saying.

The Okanagan Forest Service Task Force founder sees the documentary as a way to show more people what OFTF volunteers contend with.

“We are making it free, so that anyone can watch it and hopefully, use it as an educational video,” said Blake.

Coburn notes that they will likely host a live-stream premiere somewhere in the Central Okanagan when the documentary is completed.

You can watch the trailer for What Lies Behind The Trees here.