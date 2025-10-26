Kelowna News
Kelowna Dachshund Club gets in the spirit of the season during 10th annual Howloweenie Parade
Halloween hounds parade
Photo: Emily Enoch
The 10th annual Howloweenie Parade took place in Kelowna on Sunday, October 26, 2025.
The Kelowna waterfront went to the dogs on Sunday, literally.
About 100 dachshunds and their owners promenaded along Okanagan Lake in costumes of all shapes and sizes.
It was the 10th annual Howloweenie Parade from the dolphins to the sails, which set out at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
There are currently 2,800 members of the Kelowna Dachshund Club. The club was founded 12 years ago.
Voting on the best-dressed dog and group will take place on Facebook, where anyone with a dachshund or dachshund cross can join the group.
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
