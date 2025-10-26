Kelowna News

Comfort Suites Kelowna captures company APEX Award for marketing

National honour for hotel

Photo: Comfort Suites Kelowna Comfort Suites Kelowna has won an award for its marketing effort.

Comfort Suites Kelowna continues to impress.

The award-winning hotel added to its trophy case recently when it captured the Marketing Star Award at Choice Hotels Canada’s 2025 National Awards for Property Excellence—also known as the APEX Awards.

It was one of 13 national awards Choice Hotels Canada handed out to its top properties, and it was the seventh APEX Award for the Kelowna hotel.

“We are so delighted that Choice Hotels Canada has recognized our marketing efforts,” Comfort Suites Kelowna general manager Carla Carlson said in a press release. “Our team’s hard work, creativity and commitment to engaging new guests have made this possible, and I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.”

Choice Hotels Canada said Comfort Suites Kelowna is a “testament to exceptional marketing expertise.” It participates in the company’s programs, like shared marketing, and woks with content creators and influencers. It also collaborates with Visit Kelowna, and puts plenty into its social media efforts.

“This was a fantastic year for the Comfort Suites Kelowna,” Choice Hotels Canada CEO Brian Leon said. “They have really worked hard to put their hotel on the map, and we’re seeing the results of those efforts as they welcome visitors from all over the world.”

Comfort Suites Kelowna, which is located near the intersection of Highway 97 and Enterprise Way, has also earned four Gold Guest Satisfaction Awards from the parent company.