Kelowna residents take part in wildfire evacuation drill

Testing wildfire evac. plan

Madison Reeve

Around 40 households in the Wilden and Magic Estates neighbourhoods took part in a large-scale wildfire evacuation drill on Saturday morning, organized by the Kelowna Fire Department to test community preparedness.

The exercise, held in partnership with the National Research Council of Canada, brought together local emergency and support agencies including Kelowna Fire Smart, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, and Emergency Support Services.

Participants concluded the drill at Prospera Place, where volunteers and first responders gathered to debrief and share lessons learned.

“This was a really great success,” said Brittany Seibert, emergency program manager. “We were able to use this as an opportunity to help people engage in emergency preparedness in a controlled setting that’s not emergent.”

Residents who signed up for the drill received an emergency notification instructing them to make their way to an assembly point. About half of the 75 registered households participated.

“We’re really happy with that number,” Seibert said. “This was our first time doing this drill, so we wanted to keep it small, learn from the experience, and improve for next time.”

The timing of the drill carried extra meaning after a small wildfire flared up on Knox Mountain just one day earlier. That fire is believed to have been intentionally set and one person was arrested.

“With the fire yesterday, it really highlights that emergencies can happen at any time,” Seibert added. “It’s important for residents to be prepared—have a household plan and sign up for emergency notifications at cordemergency.ca.”

City officials say more community drills are planned in the future as part of Kelowna’s ongoing efforts to strengthen emergency readiness and keep residents safe.