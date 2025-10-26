Kelowna News

Kelowna's Waterplay Solutions wins award for work on Vietnam water park

Company slides to win

Photo: MAKR Group Waterplay executives accept the Leading Edge Award earlier this week in Orlando, Fla.

A Kelowna aquatic play company has captured a major industry award.

Waterplay Solutions Corp. recently won the Leading Edge Award at the World Waterpark Association’s annual symposium in Orlando, Fla., for its work on Sun World Hà Nam Waterpark in Vietnam.

“This project embodies everything Waterplay stands for: innovation, collaboration and the power of play to transform communities,” Waterplay president Jill White said in a press release. “Together with our partners, we created an immersive aquatic experience that celebrates Vietnam’s culture while showcasing our commitment to safe, inclusive and joy-filled design.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s creativity and passion for bringing world-class aquatic play to life around the globe.”

Waterplay, which is located on Crowley Avenue in Kelowna’s North End, is part of MAKR Play Group, which oversees two other companies: Parkworks, a park space supplier, and steel manufacturer Wekid Mfg.

Sun World Hà Nam Waterpark, which is near the city of Phu Ly in Vietnam, features dozens of waterslides and more than 10 themed complexes. One of the waterslides is even called Ogopogo. In addition to the big waterslides, the park also features ground sprays for young visitors.