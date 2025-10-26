Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP's chase of suspected Knox Mountain arsonist caught on video

The suspected arsonist in Friday afternoon's fire on Kelowna's Knox Mountain appeared to light several different fires, including one while being chased by police, in a video shared with Castanet.

Emergency crews were called to the south side of Knox Mountain just before 3:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a fast-spreading grass fire, just below the first lookout. Several people working at a job site at the base of the mountain told first responders that they'd seen a man light the fire, and that he was still in the area.

A number of police officers were seen searching the area while firefighters worked to contain the fire, which spread rapidly in the strong winds.

Within an hour, fire crews had control of the blaze, and at 4:40 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP announced they had arrested a person in connection to the fire.

A video shared with Castanet shows the suspected arsonist hanging around the main fire while firefighters work to extinguish it. A number of other smaller fires can also be seen burning in the grass along the hill side.

The video shows what appear to be several police officers chasing the suspect along a ridge. At one point in the pursuit, the suspect stops to light another fire, which quickly takes off in the strong winds.

The suspect then falls down a steep section as he tries to get away, before coming to a fenced area. After some struggle, the officers appear to successfully arrest the suspect.

The Kelowna RCMP said the suspect was arrested and remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Castanet reader Jared K said he has been working in the area and saw the suspect hanging around after the fire had started. He said he helped direct police to the suspect.