Kelowna's NOW Canada hires experienced support leader as executive director

Photo: LinkedIn Zandile Moyo is the new executive director of Kelowna-based NOW Canada.

The new boss of NOW Canada brings 15 years of non-profit leadership to the role.

The Kelowna-based organization’s board of directors has appointed Zandile Moyo as its new executive director. She takes over from Liz Talbott, who spent 20 years in the position and has moved on to a development role within the non-profit.

“Zandile brings a proven track record in advocacy for women and youth who have experienced addictions, abuse, sexual exploitation and mental health challenges,” NOW Canada board chairwoman Louis Abbott said in a press release. “We are confident her leadership will continue to enhance the unique and comprehensive continuum of care supports that Liz Talbott and the NOW Canada staff have worked hard to establish over the past two decades.”

Moyo recently served as the manager of programs and services for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, assuming responsibility for operationalizing West Kelowna’s new women’s shelter. She is also known for creating accessible, culturally responsive programs for immigrant women and survivors of gender-based violence.

“I am deeply honoured to join NOW Canada as executive director,” Moyo said. “I want to take a moment to acknowledge the incredible leadership of Liz Talbott, whose guidance and commitment helped shape NOW Canada into the trusted, compassionate and impactful organization it is today. I am especially grateful to inherit a legacy of care, integrity and responsiveness, and to carry it forward with fierce hope and belief in setting the conditions for all women and youth to thrive independently.

“I look forward to working with the board, staff, clients and community to strengthen our impact, amplify lived experience and reimagine what safety, healing and belonging can look like for those we serve.”