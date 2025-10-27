Kelowna founded educational platform Minga on fast-growing tech list
Minga a top tech business
A Kelowna company has caught the eye of a national program that ranks the country’s top tech businesses.
Minga, which is a school culture and engagement platform, landed at No. 4 in the Companies to Watch category of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 list.
The Companies to Watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50 category candidates based on their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation. This year’s winners were required to have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2022 and $2.5 million in 2024.
Minga’s revenue growth over the last two years was 1,120%, according to Deloitte.
“We’re honoured to be recognized by Deloitte among Canada’s most promising technology companies,” Minga CEO Jason Richards said in a press release. “Our success comes from a shared mission to help educators engage students and strengthen school culture.
“This award reflects not just our innovation, but the people behind it—a team driven to build technology that makes a real difference in the schools and communities we serve.”
