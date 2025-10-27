Kelowna News

WeBC reports significant increase in women seeking business advisory services

Photo: WeBC WeBC board member and past mentor Cathy Kuzel speaks with entrepreneurs.

Female entrepreneurs turned to WeBC for more help in the last year than in the previous 12 months.

The Kelowna-based, government-funded organization, which helps women throughout the province with their business dreams, reported a 43% increase in program use during its 2024-25 period. WeBC attributes that jump to either more women starting businesses or mounting economic pressures.

“This isn’t just a spike in activity. It’s a signal that women are turning to entrepreneurship to build economic independence while creating community impact,” WeBC chief executive officer Shauna Harper said in a press release. “We’re seeing growth across rural regions and urban centres, from women starting new ventures to those scaling existing businesses.”

WeBC helped more than 6,500 female entrepreneurs during its most recent year, and they received 24,499 lending, training, mentorship and advisory services. According to national data, 38% of self-employed people in Canada are women, and WeBC says they face persistent barriers to financing and training. In an effort to counter that, WeBC provided $3.18 million in business loans, delivered more than 12,000 information sessions and matched 335 women with mentors.

WeBC receives funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, but that agreement ends on March 31, 2026, and the organization is putting out the call for a renewal of that program or more funding from other sources.

“WeBC clients consistently outperform national averages for business survival, revenue growth and job creation,” Harper said. “Plus, every dollar WeBC lends generates $15.44 in economic impact. This is the time to invest in women. Small businesses don’t just support one person; they provide jobs, support communities and grow our economy in a time when we need it.”