Kelowna News

Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association part of AI project for data collection

AI project for tourism data

Photo: TOTA Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association is getting involved in an AI project to track tourism numbers.

The quest to collect as much accurate tourism data as possible is continuing with a new partnership.

Tourism AI Network has joined forces with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and RJA Consulting to develop a tool called TourismOps AI, which the groups hope will become an excellent source for data.

“Tourism businesses are constantly wrangling data from different sources,” Tourism AI Network founder Peter Pilarski said in a press release. “Our goal with TourismOps AI is to solve that problem. This collaboration is designed to build a powerful platform that takes the administrative burden off tourism teams and gives them the insights they need to make better decisions.”

TOTA is involved as the industry partner to provide essential data, contextual insights and a deep understanding of pain points.

“This collaboration aligns with TOTA’s commitment to innovation and sustainable industry development,” TOTA chief executive officer Ellen Walker-Matthews said. “We see this as a vital step toward building tools that will benefit not only our region but the broader tourism industry by giving them better data.”

TourismOps AI is intended to help stakeholders unify data, automate reporting, reduce administrative work and share the full impact of their destination.

More information about TourismOps AI can be found on its website here.