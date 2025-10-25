Kelowna News

Packed house at annual Big White Ski Club ski and board swap

Photo: Amir Khatami Skiers and boarders on the hunt for deals Saturday morning.

Skiers and snowboarders are coming out in droves to the annual Big White Ski Club Ski, Board & Sport Swap Saturday morning.

Those looking for new and used skis, boards, boots, helmets, outerwear and more can find great deals at the Trinity Church, at 1905 Springfield Road, until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local club, and this is the 54th year it's been held.

Amir Khatami, president of the Big White Ski Club, says the community has shown up in a big way Saturday morning, with a lineup around the building.

He says they're trying to get people into the building within 20 minutes.

“This year is more crazy, we have a lot of good vendors and far more equipment than last year,” Khatami said.

“They're all priced really low, because a lot of the equipment is from public consignment and a lot of them are from commercial consignment ... they price them really well on both sides.”

The Big White Ski Club is a non-profit organization that helps youth get into ski racing, and Khatami says Saturday's event helps keep the sport affordable.