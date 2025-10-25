Kelowna News

Kelowna man helps chase down arson suspect during grass fire on Knox Mountain

Chasing down arson suspect

Photo: Jared K Person in dark clothes adding piles of dry brush to the grass fire on on Knox Mountain Friday.

A Kelowna man said he helped lead police to a person who started a fire a on Knox Mountain Friday afternoon.

Jared K told Castanet he was unloading equipment at a job site at the base of the mountain when multiple people on site spotted a grass fire on the south side of the mountain.

The fire department was quickly called in and Jared said he and others were monitoring the growth of the fire and making a plan to move equipment away if needed.

"During that time I spotted a dark body-like figure through the smoke and flames on the mountain side and took my phone out," he said.

He zoomed in and started recording the person, who was wearing dark clothes, spreading the fire along the ridge line by getting piles of dry brush and adding it to the flames.

"Right after getting the evidence, I just started sprinting up the steep terrain from below him," Jared said, adding that the person didn't notice him coming.

"When I finally crested over the hill, police joined me in pursuit and I was able to direct them to him as they came from different angles and didn’t have a visual."

Jared said the officer ahead of him managed to take the suspect down and make the arrest.

"We all walked back through the fire zone, I took down the officers' info and then proceeded back to the job site," he said.

Jared later provided the video evidence to RCMP and gave a statement.

"I’ve lived here basically my whole life and have been evacuated more than a handful of times ... this type of act really got me fired up and I did what my instincts told me to," he said.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Friday that one person was arrested in connection to the fire and remains in custody.

The Kelowna Fire Dept said on Friday night that there were no injuries and the fire remains under investigation.

"The fire was extinguished with several hose lines and contained to the area of origin. Several spot fires were extinguished as well," Micah Volk, KFD Platoon Captain, said in the news release.