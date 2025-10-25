Kelowna News

Shoppers evacuated from Orchard Park Mall as fire breaks in trash compactor

Photo: Michelle Knuttila Fire breaks at Orchard Park Mall Friday, October 24, 2025.

UPDATE 6 p.m.

Orchard Park Mall, in a post to Facebook, said it would be closed for the rest of Friday.

"The mall will reopen tomorrow, Saturday Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have created," said the brief notice.

ORIGINAL 5 p.m.

Orchard Park Mall has been evacuated following a fire that appears to have broken out in a trash compactor.

Michelle Knuttila tells Castanet she was driving by the Dilworth Drive side of the mall when she spotted smoke.

She said it appears the mall has been emptied while crews work to contain the blaze.

Fire crews are on scene and appear to be making progress. A truck has been called in to move the compactor so firefighters can access the fire better.

Castanet has reached out to Orchard Park Mall for more information.