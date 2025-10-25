Kelowna News

One arrested in connection with suspected arson on Knox Mountain

Cops arrest arson suspect

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

Firefighters remain on scene of the grass fire on Knox Mountain, but the blaze appears to be mostly out.

Smoke is no longer coming from the fire site and rain is falling on the area.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Police have arrested a person in connection with the suspected arson on Knox Mountain Friday afternoon.

"The Kelowna RCMP can confirm one individual has been arrested and remains in custody in relation to the fire that was sparked on Knox Mountain this afternoon," the Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

"This is an ongoing investigation and no further information can be released at this time."

Witnesses reported to first responders that a man was seen intentionally starting the fire, which has quickly spread through the grass on the south side of the mountain.

Video shared with Castanet appears to show officers chasing somebody dressed in black through the grass near the fire and eventually catching the person.

The video also shows several other fires near the main blaze that appear to have been started separately.

Other videos taken earlier show the person in black hanging around the fire as it quickly grows, before emergency crews arrive on scene.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

Police are asking the public to stay away from Knox Mountain as fire crews work to get control of the fast-spreading fire.

"The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to stay away from Knox Mountain and have blocked off roads around the access points due to a wildfire that has sparked this afternoon," the RCMP said in a press release.

"The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene and police are currently assisting hikers off the mountain."

The fire continues to burn as strong winds blow in the area. Early reports indicated the fire was intentionally set by a man in the area, and officers are on scene combing the area.

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Police are searching around the fire on Knox Mountain Friday, after early reports from witnesses indicated the blaze was intentionally set.

The fire was first sparked just before 3:30 p.m. and has quickly spread through the grass on the south side of Knox, due to the strong winds blowing in the area.

First responding firefighters were told the fire had been set by a man, who remained in the area. A number of RCMP officers are now on scene and appear to be searching for the suspect, using the K9 unit and ATVs.

Smoke and flames are visible from across Kelowna.

Photo: Madison Reeve Police and fire crews are on scene at Knox Mountain.

ORIGINAL: 3:35 p.m.

Crews are responding to a fire on Kelowna's Knox Mountain Friday afternoon.

The grass fire was first spotted on the south slopes of the park just before 3:30 p.m.

First responding firefighters have called the fire “small but aggressive,” as there are strong winds blowing to the east.

Several Kelowna Fire Department trucks have arrived on scene.