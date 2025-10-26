274695
Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week

Madison Reeve - Oct 26, 2025 / 12:00 pm | Story: 579980

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Piper.

Piper is a sweet cat who is fierce and fabulous feline with a heart that blooms through patience and trust.

If you would like to adopt her head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.

