Kelowna News

Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week

Pet of the week

Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Piper.

Piper is a sweet cat who is fierce and fabulous feline with a heart that blooms through patience and trust.

If you would like to adopt her head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.