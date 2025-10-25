Kelowna News

Federal bail reforms raise some doubt in Kelowna

Reforms raise some doubt

Photo: Kathy Michaels Bailey McCourt's step-mother, Trish McCourt, distributed ribbons at a court date for accused killer James Plover.

Federal bail reforms announced Thursday won widespread support from elected officials who are being pressed by constituents to take a tougher approach on crime.

But the family of the woman who has been at the centre of a call for change feels like there should be more done for victims of intimate partner violence.

Ottawa announced a suite of changes Thursday that politicians say will tighten bail restrictions, by moving the burden of proof to the accused to justify why they should be freed while charged with serious assaults.

The legislation would also expand the reverse onus for bail to anyone charged with offences where violence was used, threatened or attempted, with weapons, and would include previous convictions within the last 10 years. It would also create a new reverse onus for offenders applying for bail following guilty verdicts, if prosecutors ask to revoke bail until offenders are sentenced.

Family of slain woman skeptical

“We are deeply concerned about the lack of clarity surrounding reverse onus provisions as there are simply not enough details outlining what hurdles an accused must meet in order to be released," said Shane and Trish McCourt, said in a statement.

"The ambiguity in these measures risks undermining public confidence and safety."

The McCourts are the father and stepmother of Bailey McCourt, the 32 year old Kelowna mother of two, who died after high profile a hammer attack.

“We are also very concerned that Bill C-75 has not been repealed, as it continues to allow offenders to be released at the earliest opportunity,” they said.

“This approach creates unnecessary conflict and puts victims and communities at further risk.”

The family said they understand it will take time for these measures to fully take shape, but don’t believe there’s enough on offer to protect women in Bailey’s position and would like focus to be put on Bailey’s Law, an initiative they put forward.

The McCourts said Bailey's Law is a legislative initiative aligned with Bill C-225, a private members bill from Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo that would make the murder of an intimate partner a first-degree crime.

“We urge all parties to support this important legislation.”

The man accused of killing Bailey is her estranged husband James Plover. Hours before the attack, he was convicted in court on one count of assault by choking and three of uttering threats and released on bail pending a sentencing hearing.

The circumstances put a focus on whether or not people who have been convicted of a crime, particularly intimate partner violence, should be able to walk free awaiting sentencing.

B.C.’s attorney general Niki Sharma explained on Thursday the reverse onus measures proposed would see bail applications from people accused in intimate partner strangling and choking cases held, unless there’s a good reason to release them.

“I just want to take a moment to say what happened with Bailey McCourt should never happen again,” Sharma told reporters at a news conference after the measures were revealed.

Criminal defense lawyer wary of changes

Federal measures may fall short of what the McCourts would like to see, but Kelowna criminal defence lawyer Stan Tessmer is taking a cautious view of what’s on offer.

He said while it’s premature to weigh in on the legislation, he has concerns around how the issue is being framed.

“People think that people who are charged with offenses are guilty and (the trial) is just a process,” he said.

“No, you have innocent people, and that's why we have this presumption of innocence.”

He believes in freedom for people who are not convicted, and then people paying the price when they are convicted. He added that once there is a conviction, sentencing should be swift.

“If the defense wants to delay sentencing, they should have they should be able to satisfy the court that everybody's going to be safe in the meantime,” he said. “So once somebody's convicted, yes, we can look at them a little differently.”

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act is based on “extensive consultations” with police, governments and community organizations.

The legislation would also require courts to impose weapons restrictions and other stricter conditions for certain offences, like auto theft and organized crime, and consider whether the allegations involve random or unprovoked violence when making any bail decision.

Repeat violent offenders will also face aggravating factors that can increase their sentence.