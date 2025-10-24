Kelowna News

BC Conservative board member from Kelowna still supports embattled party leader, though frustration mounts

BC Conservatives frustrated

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad

Kelowna’s Pavneet Singh is the only person on the BC Conservative Party’s management committee who chose not to sign the letter asking John Rustad to resign immediately and he stands by that decision.

“It's up to leader to leave it or stay or leave and I believe in him,” Singh said.

“He's a good leader. He brought the party from zero MLA to 44 MLAs.”

He also told his fellow committee members who did sign their name to the letter asking for Rustad to step down that he’s seen this kind of situation before and internal dynamics shouldn’t be the focus.

Singh was the Kelowna candidate for BC United, which collapsed before the last provincial election and Singh said there are lessons to be learned from that situation.

“I don’t want this kind of thing to happen again to this party,” he said. “It’s the only party capable of saving B.C. from the NDP and we need to work together for a better future for British Columbians and our families.”

The committee has no power to remove Rustad as leader, the letter is signed by some of the key people who helped the BC Conservatives win 44 seats in the last provincial election.

These people, Singh said, really need to put their focus on getting policies Conservatives care about forwarded. Turning attention to “small issues” isn’t helping anyone. He added that the Rustad just survived a leadership vote and that’s where these issues should have been put to bed.

He's not the only one feeling frustrated.

Though he didn't state where his allegiances are in relation to leadership, Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew said, when asked, he's frustrated by the constant inter-party tumult.

“I’m sick of this shit. British Columbians are sick of it. Our supporters are losing patience and so am I," Dew said.

"Everywhere I go, I hear the same thing from mayors, business leaders, and everyday people: 'you guys need to get your shit together.'

Dew said he's still optimistic about what his team can do together.

"We have great people getting ready to march into battle for the future of BC. We all want to be fighting for jobs, homes, and hope," he said.

"The last thing we need is more self-inflicted wounds. The Conservative Party of B.C. has a right of first refusal to reunify the free enterprise coalition and defeat the NDP. But it’s a time-limited offer, and the clock is ticking.”

The committee wrote a letter to Rustad in the aftermath of Penticton Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee publicly stepping down away from the party and sitting in the legislature as an independent.

“As the leader, it is your responsibility to unite the party around a common vision and to lead us forward with purpose and clarity,” the committee letter that was sent earlier this week reads in part.

“As evidenced by sagging poll numbers, memberships, fundraising, a shrinking caucus and staff, philosophically inconsistent policy, low morale, and perhaps most importantly, a lack of enthusiasm and tepid endorsement from our membership, your leadership has ceased to serve that purpose.”