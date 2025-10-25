Kelowna News

Kelowna teacher wins national award

Award-winning teacher

Photo: SD23 Central Okanagan Public Schools congratulates École Casorso Elementary teacher Helen Park on receiving a Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence Certificate of Achievement.

A Casorso Elementary teacher is receiving national recognition for creating an inclusive classroom

where all students can feel safe, confident, and ready to learn.

Helen Park, a kindergarten-grade 1 teacher, has received a Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence Certificate of Achievement.

Park credits the recognition and success of her classroom to a collaborative effort.

"I am grateful for this recognition because it underlines that when we all work together, we can build the inclusion that changes the lives of all learners," says Park.

The nomination was supported by a parent of a student with diverse needs who is now thriving in school.

"For Helen, inclusivity is non-negotiable, and because of this attitude, our son has never once missed a class experience or been marginalized in any way," said the parent.

Jon Rever, superintendent of schools, says Park exemplifies the inclusion and professional collaboration they seek to build.

"We all strive to create inclusive learning environments where each student has agency and can build on their personal strengths and interests to thrive, both as a learner and a whole person," Rever says.