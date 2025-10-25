Kelowna teacher wins national award
Award-winning teacher
A Casorso Elementary teacher is receiving national recognition for creating an inclusive classroom
where all students can feel safe, confident, and ready to learn.
Helen Park, a kindergarten-grade 1 teacher, has received a Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence Certificate of Achievement.
Park credits the recognition and success of her classroom to a collaborative effort.
"I am grateful for this recognition because it underlines that when we all work together, we can build the inclusion that changes the lives of all learners," says Park.
The nomination was supported by a parent of a student with diverse needs who is now thriving in school.
"For Helen, inclusivity is non-negotiable, and because of this attitude, our son has never once missed a class experience or been marginalized in any way," said the parent.
Jon Rever, superintendent of schools, says Park exemplifies the inclusion and professional collaboration they seek to build.
"We all strive to create inclusive learning environments where each student has agency and can build on their personal strengths and interests to thrive, both as a learner and a whole person," Rever says.
More Kelowna News
- School trustee 'terrified'Prince George - 4:17 pm
- Coldest night help soughtNelson - 4:16 pm
- Truck thief pleads guiltyPenticton - 4:14 pm
- What exactly is treason?Canada - 4:04 pm
- 'Disturbing' OD scenesBC - 4:03 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$618,889
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Al Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library