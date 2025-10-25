Kelowna News

Man given house arrest for crash that killed senior, seriously injured another

House arrest for fatal crash

Photo: Google Street View A woman was killed in a 2022 crash at the intersection of Spall and Enterprise.

On a spring night in 2022, 88-year-old Herta Wutzke and 74-year-old Erika Ruehle went out on the town for a night of dancing at Kelowna's Seniors Outreach and Recreation Centre. But the two best friends' night ended in tragedy, when they were hit by a speeding car on the drive home.

A sentencing hearing was held in Kelowna court Friday morning for Jonathan Tamtom, 29, after he pleaded guilty last December to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

While the Crown had sought an 18-month jail sentence, Judge James Sutherland handed down a two-year conditional sentence order, one year of which will be served under house arrest conditions.

The fatal crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on May 24, 2022 at the corner of Spall Road and Enterprise Way. Tamtom, who was 26 at the time, was driving home from work with a coworker in his Volkswagen Golf, turning left off Highway 97 into the northbound lanes of Spall.

But as he made the turn, he passed the vehicle in front of him and quickly accelerated up Spall, reaching speeds of 130 km/h. The speed limit on that part of Spall is 50 km/h.

Meanwhile, Ruehle was driving herself and Wutzke home from their night of dancing, turning left out of the southbound lanes of Spall, to head east up Enterprise. But Tamtom's speeding Golf struck the passenger side of Ruehle's Kia Rio as she made the turn.

Wutzke suffered critical injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead the following day. Ruehle was also seriously hurt, sustaining life-altering injuries that she still deals with to this day.

A very similar crash occurred at the exact same intersection just one day prior to the crash that killed Wutzke.

Profound loss

In victim impact statements to the court, Wutzke's daughter, granddaughters and Ruehle all spoke about the profound loss and significant void Wutzke's death has left in their lives. She was described as a “vibrant and inspiring role model” and the “life of the party.”

According to Wutzke's obituary, she had immigrated to Canada from Poland at a young age, and moved to Kelowna with her late husband in 1992.

“Herta loved to travel and had an inspirational zest for life. She cared so much about the friends and family in her life, and she will be dearly missed,” her obituary says.

Ruehle, meanwhile, suffered “immense physical pain” for a lengthy period of time from her injuries and remains in “significant discomfort,” Judge Sutherland said.

“She prided herself on her independence but now finds she is dependent on her family which is mentally hard for her,” Judge Sutherland said. “She too feels a profound void in her life from losing her best friend.

“Ms. Ruehle said she is coming to terms with the fact that her life will never be what it was and that she will have to live with the effects of the accident for the rest of her life.”

Overwhelming guilt

More than two months after the crash, the Kelowna RCMP reached out to the public for help in the investigation, seeking witnesses of dashcam footage of the crash. Charges weren't laid against Tamtom until September 2023 and he pleaded guilty in December 2024.

There was no evidence that Tamtom was impaired in any way and the road was clear and dry when the crash occurred.

Judge Sutherland noted Tamtom's deep remorse for his actions, referencing a number or reference letters from family and friends who described him as caring, compassionate and empathetic. His partner said he is no longer the same person as he was before the crash due to his “overwhelming feelings of guilt and strong desire to atone for his actions.”

Judge Sutherland described Tamtom as a “tormented individual” in the years following the crash.

Tamtom's own father was killed in vehicle crash just five years prior and his mother had been hit head-on by a drunk driver three years before that.

“He knows what this kind of loss feels like. He knows the life-long impact of losing someone to a crash. That knowledge and that history makes this even more devastating for him,” his sister wrote in a letter of support.

'Dangerous lack of judgment'

Tamtom has no prior criminal record. In delivering his sentence, Judge Sutherland described his behaviour leading up to the crash as “a relatively brief but dangerous lack of judgment.”

“There was no understandable reason for it,” he added. “Even if one could attribute his unlawfully passing a vehicle in front of him as he made his left turn to impatience, which is not a justification for it, there was no reason for his decision to accelerate to 130 km/h after completing the pass.”

While Crown prosecutor David Reznikov sought the 18-month jail sentence, Judge Sutherland said a conditional sentence order, which is served in the community, is appropriate to denounce Tamtom's offending.

During the first year of house arrest, Tamtom will still be allowed to leave his home for work. After the first year, he'll be subject to a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of community service and is prohibited from driving for three years.