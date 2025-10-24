Kelowna News

Who you gonna call? Kelowna Ectomobile delights

Who you gonna call?

Photo: Kathy Michaels Miura Fipke knows who people wanna call, now that her parents have their own Ectomobile.

The Ectomobile is arguably one of the most iconic cars in movie history, and now Kelowna has its own.

Or, more accurately, Ryan and Lindsey Fipke do. Though the cheerful reaction from those who see it make it seem like it’s part of the community.

“Everybody smiles,” Ryan said, Friday.

“We're not used to having everyone smile when we drive by, so that’s really cool. Everyone loves it.”

Ryan had wanted his own Ghostbusters car for a long time and when his friend put his old ‘60s era Rambler up for sale, he bought it and then brought his vision to life.

His goal was to get it up and running by Halloween and he made it with a few months to spare.

“Most of it had to be custom made and 3D printed,” Lindsey said, gesturing to the lights, sirens, proton cannon and Slimer affixed to the roof.

They even managed to get the Ecto plates secured in time for the season.

So far it’s been used for a once-a-week Slurpee run but this week it parked at MacMillan farms for a little while and people used it for a photo op. It will also be parked on Hobson Road on Hallow's Eve, if anyone needs a ghost intervention or photo op.