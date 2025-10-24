Kelowna News

Air traffic controller shortage is causing periodic, brief shutdowns at Kelowna's airport

Periodic tower shutdowns

Photo: Kelowna International Airport Kelowna International Airport is being affected by a shortage of air traffic controllers in Canada.

According to an internal memo to Air Canada Pilots, seen by Reuters, a shortfall of air traffic controllers is causing airport towers in Kelowna and Winnipeg to close when one controller on duty goes on a break.

The memo was sent on Oct. 14, when Air Canada advised its pilots to avoid those two airports, specifically when staff shortages are severe enough to shut their air traffic control towers.

Castanet reached out to Kelowna International Airport to find out how often they have been forced to close because of staff shortages, but did not receive a response before publication.

Nav Canada is a private not-for-profit corporation that owns and operates Canada's civil air navigation service.

Maryam Amini with Nav Canada tells Castanet, "the recent temporary closures in Winnipeg and Kelowna were precautionary measures taken under our Fatigue Risk Management System to ensure safe operations as well as the well-being of our dedicated employees."

Amini says the decisions were not taken lightly and were intended to put safety first.

Nav Canada has said that they advise YLW in advance, and an automatic terminal information service (ATIS) message is issued during these periods.

"When such a closure occurs, standard contingency procedures are immediately activated. Air traffic services continue to be provided by Nav Canada’s Area Control Centre and Flight Information Centre, staffed with qualified professionals who are equipped to support aircraft movements in and around airports," Amini says.

Back in August, YLW CEO Sam Samaddar said they have been working closely with "Nav Canada to reduce the impact to passengers caused by Nav Canada staffing shortages."

“The safety and security of our passengers, team members and partners is our top priority and YLW has processes in place to mitigate these temporary impacts," he said.

The closures are the latest instance of a North American shortfall of air traffic controllers leading to potential flight delays and added costs for air carriers.

Nav Canada says they leave no stone unturned when it comes to recruitment and training.

"Over the past two years, more than 450 air traffic services professionals, including 240 new air traffic controllers, have joined our ranks, with nearly 500 more students currently in training across the country," says Amini.

Nav Canada says, despite the challenges, the safety of Canadian airspace is their top priority.

"We are in solution mode: focused on strengthening service resiliency, supporting our people, working with industry partners while upholding the highest standards of safety Canadians and travellers rightly expect," Amini says.

-with files from Cindy White