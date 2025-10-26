Kelowna News

Kelowna city councillor calls for review of local voting system

Changing how we vote?

Photo: Nicholas Johansen - file Resolution asks staff to review alternatives to current municipal voting system

A resolution asking staff to begin a review of Kelowna’s municipal election system will come before city council Monday.

The resolution brought forward by Coun. Ron Cannan asks that council agree to have staff undertake a review and engage the public and explore alternatives to the present electoral system such as a ward system, hybrid ward and at-large system or ranked ballot system.

Canaan is also asking that staff prepare a proposed referendum question to be included on the ballot when voters go to the polls to elect a new city council in 2026.

“Kelowna continues to grow at a record pace, and with that growth comes questions about how well our current electoral system represents the people who call this city home,” said Cannan in the preamble to his resolution.

“Under the existing structure, all eight councillors and the mayor are elected at large, meaning every voter across the city votes for all council positions.

“Some residents feel councillors may not always have a clear mandate to represent specific neighbourhood issues, while the large number of candidates on the ballot can make it difficult for voters to research each option, potentially favouring incumbents with higher name recognition.”

Cannan says the goal of the resolution is to determine whether there is a system that better ensures every neighbourhood and every voice is heard.

Council will vote Monday on whether to advance the resolution to staff or vote it down.