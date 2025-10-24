279663
276237
Kelowna News  

Winners announced in Castanet, Halloween Alley pumpkin carving contest

Pumpkin carving winners

Colin Dacre - Oct 24, 2025 / 12:28 pm | Story: 579934

Halloween is fast approaching and it’s time to announce the winners of Castanet and Halloween Alley’s pumpkin carving contest.

More than a hundred entries were received to the contest that offered two chances to win a $200 gift certificate to Halloween Alley at 1050 Frost Rd. #100, in Kelowna.

The newsroom favourite winner goes to Olivia Collins for her “Turbo the Tortoise” carving.

The winner selected at random from all entries is Christina Muller.

A gallery of the winning entries, and eight other staff favourites is above.

Halloween Alley is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

282436