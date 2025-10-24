Kelowna News
Winners announced in Castanet, Halloween Alley pumpkin carving contest
Pumpkin carving winners
Photo: Olivia Collins
WINNER: 'Turbo the Tortoise'
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Olivia Collins Photo: Christina Muller Photo: Lindsay Farrugia Photo: Suzy McKenzie Photo: Suzy McKenzie Photo: Jessica Parsons Photo: Jason Pilon Photo: Morrison Nystrom Photo: Louis Snedden Photo: Nolan Keeley
Halloween is fast approaching and it’s time to announce the winners of Castanet and Halloween Alley’s pumpkin carving contest.
More than a hundred entries were received to the contest that offered two chances to win a $200 gift certificate to Halloween Alley at 1050 Frost Rd. #100, in Kelowna.
The newsroom favourite winner goes to Olivia Collins for her “Turbo the Tortoise” carving.
The winner selected at random from all entries is Christina Muller.
A gallery of the winning entries, and eight other staff favourites is above.
Halloween Alley is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
