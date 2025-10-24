Kelowna News

Winners announced in Castanet, Halloween Alley pumpkin carving contest

Pumpkin carving winners

Halloween is fast approaching and it’s time to announce the winners of Castanet and Halloween Alley’s pumpkin carving contest.

More than a hundred entries were received to the contest that offered two chances to win a $200 gift certificate to Halloween Alley at 1050 Frost Rd. #100, in Kelowna.

The newsroom favourite winner goes to Olivia Collins for her “Turbo the Tortoise” carving.

The winner selected at random from all entries is Christina Muller.

A gallery of the winning entries, and eight other staff favourites is above.

Halloween Alley is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.