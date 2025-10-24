Kelowna News
Crash slows Highway 97 near Sexsmith Road
Crash slows Highway 97
Photo: Mehes Ryan
A crash is slowing Highway 97 near Sexsmith Rd.
A crash is slowing traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna.
The two-vehicle crash just south of the Sexsmith Road intersection has pushed a vehicle onto the centre median.
Traffic is still getting by in both directions but drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
