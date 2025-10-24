284383
283877
Kelowna News  

Crash slows Highway 97 near Sexsmith Road

Crash slows Highway 97

Colin Dacre - Oct 24, 2025 / 11:28 am | Story: 579922

A crash is slowing traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

The two-vehicle crash just south of the Sexsmith Road intersection has pushed a vehicle onto the centre median.

Traffic is still getting by in both directions but drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (3)


More Kelowna News

279943