Kelowna News

Crash slows Highway 97 near Sexsmith Road

Crash slows Highway 97

Photo: Mehes Ryan A crash is slowing Highway 97 near Sexsmith Rd.

A crash is slowing traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

The two-vehicle crash just south of the Sexsmith Road intersection has pushed a vehicle onto the centre median.

Traffic is still getting by in both directions but drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.

Emergency crews are at the scene.