Kelowna News

Kelowna expects to spend $2.8B on capital projects over the next 10 years

Record capital spending

Photo: City of Kelowna Design work for a new performing arts centre included in new 10-year capital plan

The City of Kelowna expects to build on last year’s record 10-year capital plan estimate.

In a presentation for council, staff are proposing a 10-year capital program in excess of $2.8 billion.

That’s $258 million more than the record $2.565 billion in last year's 10-year plan. Capital spending includes new infrastructure, facilities and other physical assets.

A report for council’s review Monday suggests the new 10-year capital plan is similar in magnitude to the previous plan with the 10 per cent increase taking into account construction cost increases due to inflation, updated project budgets and time lines and news emergent projects or projects with increased scope.

“The new capital plan builds on last year’s groundwork but also responds to the challenging economic climate that continues to affect infrastructure projects,” the reports states.

“Construction costs, supply chain pressures and inflation rates remain key external factors driving project feasibility and timing.

“In light of these pressures, the updated plan’s strategy is to tighten forecasting, refine project phasing and improve cost controls to ensure more predictable outcomes.”

The report says the city will place a greater emphasis on accurate budgeting and scheduling so projects can be delivered on time and on budget despite the volatility of the marketplace.

Significant changes over the 2024 plan include greater investment in renewal of assets reaching end of life, addition of the infrastructure operations facility and addition of the feasibility study and design of a new performing arts centre.

The largest budget increase is in building with an additional $169 million while the largest single cost centre is transportation with an overall 10-year budget of $696 million.

Of the $2.82 billion, 79 per cent is earmarked for maintaining services and renewing assets with the remainder toward enhancing services.