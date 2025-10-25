Kelowna News

Restaurants and bars gear up for busy World Series week as Blue Jays fever spreads

Bars step up to the plate

Madison Reeve

As the Toronto Blue Jays make their first World Series appearance in more than three decades, bars and restaurants across British Columbia are gearing up for a surge in business.

“This is going to be a big weekend,” said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association.

“We’re probably going to see bars in particular — and restaurants too — full... with a 10 to 20 percent increase in sales over a typical Friday night.”

Tostenson said recent data from payment systems company Moneris highlights how powerful the “baseball effect” can be for the hospitality industry.

“The data that came out in Game 7 on Monday night — and this is Toronto data — showed a sales increase around the stadium for bars and restaurants of almost 30%, and then you look at the rest of the city, it was up about 10%,” he explained.

He believes a growing baseball culture in British Columbia, combined with national enthusiasm, will keep fans filling seats and ordering rounds throughout the series.

“You’ve got a baseball culture in B.C.,” he said.

“It’s not as strong as hockey, but a lot of people here love the game. Even if you don’t like baseball, watching these pitchers do their magic is fascinating. And of course, Toronto represents Canada, so I think Canadian pride will trump any rivalries.”

In Kelowna local establishments are rolling out game-day specials and creative promotions to draw fans in.

At The Train Station Pub in Kelowna, owner David Lindsay said excitement for the Jays is already translating into strong business.

“We’re super excited with the Jays getting into the World Series,” Lindsay said. “We are pretty much booked out right now, reserved from about four o’clock on.”

The pub plans to show every game with the sound on.

“We’ve had it on the entire playoffs, so the momentum is certainly growing. I think everybody’s pretty excited,” Lindsay said.

To celebrate, The Train Station Pub is featuring a themed drink for fans.

“We’ve got a Blue Jay — it’s a blue slush with some Mark slush,” he explained. “When you order a beer, we’re going to get you one of these things. Go Jays go — we’re excited, and hopefully the outcome is what we’re looking for.”

Nearby at Pretty Not Bad, owner-manager Jack Carey said his team is also preparing for a busy week.

“We’ll be showing all the World Series games from Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, hopefully Wednesday, and hopefully going into Halloween too.”

The bar is keeping its promotion simple.

“Yeah, we’re doing $5 Bud and Bud Light specials,” Carey said. “Nothing fancy, but yeah, cheap, fun beer — perfect for the game.”

Carey said it’s been years since baseball has brought this much energy into the room.

“This is our main shtick — doing sports: hockey, football, baseball,” he said.

“This is the first time we’ve actually had a big crowd in to watch baseball. So it’s super fun again. First time in 32 years for the Jays, so yeah, hoping we can go all the way.”

Tostenson said the buzz around the Jays is a welcome boost for B.C.’s hospitality sector, as the British Columbia General Employees Union workers' strike continues.

“Despite the fact that there’s a strike, restaurants and bars are still open. We’re being stocked with beer, wine, and B.C. spirits,” he said. “You might not get your absolute martini tonight, but that’s not a baseball crowd anyway,” he said.

Tostenson said the real draw is the atmosphere.

“Baseball is fun to watch because it’s strategic and a bit slower-moving than hockey,” he said. “It’s more of a social game — the perfect excuse to grab a drink with friends and cheer on Canada’s team.”