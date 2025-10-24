Kelowna News

Missing Saskatchewan man has Kelowna ties, police say

Photo: Moose Jaw Police Service Moose Jaw police are looking for Travis Perlman.

Saskatchewan police are asking Kelowna residents if they've seen a man they've been looking for since last month.

The family of Travis Perlman, 19, are concerned for his well-being and police are trying to help them find out where he's been for the last "several months," Moose Jaw Police Service said in a media release.

"Through the investigation, police have learned that Perlman has ties to individuals in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and the United States," police said in a media release.

Perlman was last seen wearing a dark grey zip-up Nike sweater with a green Nike logo, and grey Timberland boots. He is described as five-foot-eight, has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs between 130 and 140 pounds. He also has a spider tattoo on his left forearm.

If members of the public have any information on his location over the past several months, please contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.