UBCO students devise recycled concrete to help 'rebuild Ukraine' once the war ends

Photo: UBCO Okanagan 4 Ukraine Foundation founding member Iryna Storozhuk, left, sits beside student Alexa Hum. In the back row, UBCO Professor Gord Lovegrove stands beside team members Hans Nicolajsen Suarez, Jacques Aritanto, Arman Hajiabdolmajid, Alexander Marcuzzi and Yugandher Ghugare. On the table are some of the samples of the sustainable concrete mix after different stages of testing.

UBC Okanagan students have come up with a unique way to recycle rubble from destroyed buildings to help

Ukraine rebuild its roads when the war comes to an end.



Six UBCO engineering students partnered with with Dr. Kate Woodman and Iryna Storozhuk, founding members of Okanagan 4 Ukraine, and four Ukrainian engineers to test the idea of using rubble from destroyed buildings to rebuild roads.



“Of the more than 25 engineering faculties I wrote to, many said this was a new idea—finding ways to support a country during an active war. I’m glad the UBCO team took it on,” says Dr. Woodman.

The six students—Alexa Hum, Alexander Marcuzzi, Arman Hajiabdolmajid, Hans Nicolajsen Suarez, Jacques Aritanto and Yugandher Ghugare—worked with faculty advisors Dimitry Sediako, Jonathan Holzman, Suliman Gargoum and Gordon Lovegrove.

The team looked at different ways to use the ruins of buildings to create concrete strong enough to rebuild Ukraine's road network.

"This project shows how Canadian universities can contribute to humanitarian engineering and post-conflict resilience while giving students valuable international experience,” says Dr. Woodman.



“Due to the ongoing war there are large amounts of waste material in the form of rubble and debris and, if not put to use, will end up in landfills and eventually overwhelm the country’s waste system,” says student Arman Hajiabdolmajid. “By recycling the concrete rubble as a replacement for aggregate, a major component in concrete, we can put this rubble to good use rather than discarding it.”



A typical concrete mix consists of cement, fine aggregate or sand, gravel or coarse aggregate, water and additives to enhance the final product.

The rubble would need to be processed to remove materials like metal, plastic, glass and wood before it can be used in the concrete.

The concrete process has already been proven to work in a UBCO lab, where students gathered concrete waste from past experiments to create a solution that included the highest volume of recycled fine aggregate while still meeting strength requirements.

The students managed to create a sustainable, high-performance concrete using 30 per cent recycled aggregate. The experiment passed lab testing at UBCO and exceeded benchmarks required for European road infrastructure.