B.C.'s attorney general hopes new law would prevent further partner violence

Photo: McCourt family Bailey McCourt was killed July 4, 2025.

UDPATE 6:05 p.m.

Kelowna’s mayor and council have issued a statement applauding the proposed federal bail reforms.

“It is encouraging to see the proposed federal bail reforms include a focus on violent and repeat offending including organized retail theft, break and enter, and auto-theft,” said mayor Tom Dyas.

The mayor’s statement said he hopeful that the legislation will provide “the tools needed to improve safety and restore confidence in the justice system.”

ORIGINAL 4:25 p.m.

British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma says she is hopeful that new bail legislation introduced by the federal government will prevent a repeat of the events that led to death of a Kelowna woman.

Bailey McCourt's ex-husband James Plover was charged with second-degree murder shortly after being freed on bail following his conviction for choking someone and uttering threats.

Sharma has previously identified the case in the need for stronger legal safeguards against intimate-partner violence, and the new law would move the burden of proof to the accused to justify why they should be freed while charged with such serious assaults.

The legislation would also expand the reverse onus for bail to anyone charged with offences where violence was used, threatened or attempted, with weapons, and would include previous convictions within the last 10 years.

It would also create a new reverse onus for offenders applying for bail following guilty verdicts, if prosecutors ask to revoke bail until offenders are sentenced.

Sharma says proposed legislation reflects B.C’s leadership in keeping repeat and violent offenders off the streets, and it also gives tools to impose tougher sentences involving extortion-related crimes.