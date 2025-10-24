Kelowna News

'We're so sick of it': Longtime Rutland resident fed up with street disorder in wake of fires

Photo: Karlie Sanderson An encampment that popped up near Karlie Sanderson's home.

Another Rutland resident has reached the end of their rope after a series of suspicious fires near her home on Nickel Road Thursday morning.

Karlie Sanderson is a married mother of two and a second-generation Rutland resident.

"I've never really taken much of an interest in the issues of the drugs and homeless. Rutland has always had these issues. But as of late, I found myself more involved and becoming increasingly more concerned."

Sanderson says she has become desensitized to many of the issues Kelowna and Rutland specifically have been facing over the past 40 years.

"I've hit a wall and I'm done and a change needs to happen," says Sanderson.

Sanderson says she wishes she were exaggerating about the increase in criminal activity in her area.

"My husband and I, either one of us is calling the RCMP at least once a day, because we either have somebody that's camped out, or they're sleeping on our property, or they're stealing our packages, or they're doing drugs in the walkway."

Sanderson says she has seen people setting fires on walkways to keep warm, "you can't miss the scorch marks on the ground."

She says the situation has gotten so bad that her husband and some of their neighbours are taking matters into their own hands.

"This was probably about five nights ago, somebody was trying to break into our cars, and four or five of us, we all ran out with basically pitchforks and shovels, chasing the guy down.

"One neighbour, she's a stay-at-home mom, she came out with a big knife, she was ready to go."

"We're so sick of it."

Sanderson lives on Nickel Road, and she finds herself missing what she calls 'the old days', when police were respected and had the power to move people along or make arrests.

"I feel like the government... they're definitely allowing everyone to have a little too much freedom.

"My husband and I, we work our asses every single day. We just work so f***ing hard. And it sucks. There's some days where I want to give up."

Sanderson says she and her husband have considered moving but have decided they would rather advocate for positive change.

"I want to contribute positively to society, so year after year, hopefully we can move in a good direction and not a bad direction anymore. But it sucks with my kids seeing it all the time," Sanderson says.

She says she spends much of her job doing social work, which involves a great deal of emotional empathy, but the number of issues right around her home and in her neighbourhood has her at her wits' end.



"I'm familiar with the challenges that Rutland's gone through," she said, she actually felt more safe in the decades past when organized crime was more prevalent in the neighbourhood.

"There's more of this small, petty crime... at least there was an entity that was keeping people under control."