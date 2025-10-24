Kelowna News

Annual fall cleanup set for Sunday in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Rutland cleanup on Sunday

Photo: Cindy White Former MP Tracy Gray (left) joined volunteers during the spring 2025 Rutland cleanup.

Residents of Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood will be out in force this weekend to show their sense of community.

The fall Rutland Community Cleanup is scheduled for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This is the fourth year of the cleanup, which takes place in the spring and fall. It was spearheaded by local resident Christopher Bocskei in 2021. He said the event makes it “abundantly clear” that the sense of community is important to Rutland residents.

“It’s been really remarkable. There’s been so much support and so many people happy to see us doing it,” said Bocskei. “When I see the volunteers out there with their vests on, I hear cars honking and it’s really encouraging.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and former MP Tracy Gray will join the volunteers on Sunday. Bocskei said he expects about 50 people to take part, targeting known problem areas for trash dumping.

“It’s around the areas where there’s stores, bus stops and encampments,” he said.

“There’s around a one block, or even a two block radius around convenience stores where we can anticipate that there’s going to be debris. And in some cases, some of the buildings around Rutland central, it’s impossible to keep up, it seems like. There’s always something going on there,” said Bocskei.

The most common items people dump on the ground are usually fast food containers and plastic drink containers and lids. Bocskei said, on a positive note, he has noticed a lot fewer needles being discarded in public spaces since he began the cleanup.

Interested volunteers are asked to show up at Rutland Lions Park at 1 p.m., where there will be high-visibility vests, gloves, garbage bags and trash pickers available.