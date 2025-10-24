Kelowna News

Kelowna's Mary Irwin Theatre completes final phase of lighting upgrade

New lighting at RCA

Photo: City of Kelowna The final stage of the Mary Irwin Theatre lighting upgrade

Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts has finished its third and final phase of its lighting upgrade at the Mary Irwin Theatre.

The $350,000 project modernized the theatre to improve the experience for both artists and audiences.

“This upgrade represents a major step forward for the Rotary Centre for the Arts and for our community,” said Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of the RCA.

“With every improvement, we’re ensuring that local artists, touring productions, and audiences alike can experience professional-quality performances right here in Kelowna.”

The final $100,000 phase was funded by Heritage Canada, with earlier phases also supported by the Province of B.C. Each phase was matched by the RCA’s Capital Improvement Fund, built from a $2 contribution from every theatre ticket sold.

Phase three of the project added new LED fixtures, upgraded control consoles, and an improved atmosphere haze system, offering greater precision for lighting design, more immersive shows, and lower energy use.

“Community support and public investment come together to build a vibrant, sustainable arts future,” said Fitzpatrick.