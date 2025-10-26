Kelowna News

Step back in time at the 2025 Okanagan Spirits Mixoff

Annual Spirits Mixoff returns

Photo: Contributed Celebrating local craft talent with cocktails, food, and community.

The Okanagan’s most spirited night is back.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery will host the 10th annual Okanagan Spirits Mixoff, celebrating local craft talent with cocktails, food, and community.

This year’s event takes guests back to the 1920s with a prohibition-era theme, featuring vintage cocktails, speakeasy décor, and live jazz.

Bartenders and chefs from across the Okanagan will team up to reimagine classic drinks using locally distilled spirits.

“The Okanagan has such a rich history — and flavor,” says Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery. “Bringing together our top local mixologists, chefs, and distillers for a prohibition-inspired celebration is our way of showcasing the region’s creativity and community spirit.”

Guests can expect delicious food pairings, creative cocktails, and a lively atmosphere at Laurel Packinghouse in downtown Kelowna.

The night will end with the Mixoff Awards, where attendees and judges vote for their favourite cocktail and food pairing. For tickets, click here.