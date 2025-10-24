Kelowna News

Emergency evacuation drill planned for Wilden and Magic Estates this weekend

Evacuation drill on Saturday

Photo: Madison Reeve Wilden and Magic Estates neighbourhoods to take part in a planned evacuation

Residents of Kelowna’s Wilden and Magic Estates neighbourhoods will take part in a large-scale emergency evacuation drill this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The exercise, organized by the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) in partnership with regional emergency services and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), is designed to help the community prepare for real-life emergencies such as wildfires.

“During wildfires and other emergencies, every second counts, and being prepared to respond requires both education and practice,” said the KFD in a statement.

Officials emphasize that this is only a planned drill, not a real emergency.

Only residents who registered in advance will participate, and no action is required from the general public. In the event of a real emergency, the public would be notified through CORD Emergency alerts, as well as updates from the BC Wildfire Service and local media outlets.

On Saturday morning, residents may notice a larger presence of emergency vehicles along designated evacuation routes in Wilden and Magic Estates.

Although no road closures are planned, there may be increased traffic and activity near Glen Cara Way & Clifton Road, and Upper Canyon Drive & Union Road.

The exercise will finish at Prospera Place, which will serve as the final muster station for participants between 9 a.m. and noon.