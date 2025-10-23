Kelowna News

North End neighbourhood gets chance to view plan for former Tolko Mill site

Photo: Wayne Moore Checking out plans for former Tolko site

Reaction was predictably mixed as members of the public got a chance to view the final proposed master plan for the old Tolko Mill site in Kelowna’s north end.

Several hundred people from around the neighbourhood took the opportunity to view the plan and speak with members of the Holar Development team who will develop the site over the next 20 to 40 years.

There were some concerns over the amount of density and potential building heights on the site as well as parking and traffic issues.

Other residents are excited to see what the waterfront will eventually look like and the vibrancy the area will provide to residents across the city.

The master plan, which will eventually go before city council in the coming months, offers conceptual ideas for the 40 acre site.

While it has been refined over the last iteration council reviewed a year ago, Holar president Mark Marshall says the fundamentals and principles of that draft remain unchanged.

“A lot more time has been spent working through the technical parts of how you access the site, where is parking best placed,” said Marshall during the open house.

“We spent a lot more time on the waterfront, how it integrates with the project and how the public flows through the project from the waterfront.”

But Marshall said some specific details around density and height will be decided by council on a case-by-case basis.

“In terms of height, this is part of the urban core and, as with the rest of the city as each building goes through its application, there will be discussions about what the appropriate height is for each parcel of land.

“This is a master plan with principles, it’s not saying there are going to be a certain number of this storey buildings.

“Council has made it clear there are certain parts of the site they would like higher buildings and certain parts of the site they would like lower buildings. We have tried to honour that in our master plan and I think a lot of what they said made sense anyway."

The signature feature of the site will be the central plaza which will begin where the old Shed Five is today and move north to the waterfront.

Marshall said it will represent the hub of the development, where people can gather and meet friends.

“In and around there you will have food, beverage, retail, residential, and a hotel. It will have a lively atmosphere and cultural events, farmers markets and a variety of activities.

“It’s a destination.”

The public, Marshall said, is most interested in the waterfront which is currently closed off.

He said the idea is to open that up as soon as possible in collaboration with the city.

In terms of activity on the site, Marshall said there is about 12 to 24 months worth of cleanup and prep work to be done before any building can take place.

He expects the first foundations could begin to form in 2027 or 2028 with the first set of buildings completed around 2030.

Photo: Holar Development A master plan proposed for the development of the former Tolko mill site.