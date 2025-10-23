Kelowna News

Popular Kelowna radio host jumps to FM dial

Popular radio host returns

Photo: Pattison Media Phil Johnson is returning to radio waves.

Following his retirement from a long-running program on AM 1150, a popular Kelowna news-talk host has found a new place to share his thoughts and this time it's on the FM dial.

Pattison Media announced Thursday that Phil Johnson will now be making appearances on OV Mornings with Leslie at OV103.9.

“(Johnson) was off the air two weeks too long, so we decided to create a new platform for him to keep the stories coming,” Pattison Media Okanagan general manager Karl Johnston said in a media release.

Johnson's role will be to offer up "a community shoutout or put the spotlight a local issue," daily. He will also have a 10 minute interview with newsmakers mid morning.

“Phil’s trademark is his mix of insight and curiosity that Okanagan audiences have loved,” Corey Fischer, program director, said in the media release.

“It’s perfect for his new role with us.”

Johnson, who was born in Spirit River, Alta., began his broadcast career 55 years ago at CKKR in Rosetown, Sask.

“I was doing all nights. I was talking to truckers and everybody else as they were making their way across the province of Saskatchewan," he said in an interview last month.

He worked at various stations in news and behind the scenes in marketing and sales before coming to Kelowna when The Bullet was launched in sales and sales management.

“It was when the fires of 2003 happened...and because of the fires we were going to go 24/7 I was asked if I would take an air shift.

“They got calls from people asking who was that on the radio right now and why isn't he on regularly.”

After the fires he was asked to take a regular news shift which evolved into the morning show when AM1150 changed from oldies to a news, talk and sports format.

Over his 55 years in the industry, Johnson said it was a moment in 1984, when he was both on air and doing promotional marketing for LG73 in Vancouver, that stood out the most.

“In those days, radio could do pretty much anything, and I created a promotion for the PNE called ‘Win a Flight into the Future.’”

I took three couples to Cape Canaveral in Florida, and we were there to watch Marc Garneau be the first Canadian launched into space.”

Johnson, who survived a stroke, says health-wise, he feels great and looks forward to the next chapter in his life and the multitude of stories he hopes to share with his radio audience.