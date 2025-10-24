Kelowna News

Kelowna farmers’ market set to move indoors

Final outdoor market

Cindy White

Cooler weather is setting in and the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is preparing to move indoors.

This Saturday will be the final outdoor market of the season in the Landmark District. Then, it will move over to the Parkinson Recreation Centre for the winter season.

It has been a very successful 30th anniversary season.

“Turnout for vendors was really up this year. Customer counts were up, tourism was up for us. So, it was really nice to see,” said market manager Frances Callaghan.

She also noticed more people were interested in buying directly from the producer “and shopping local all season long,” she said.

“It’s really important for the small businesses, your small farmers. You know, just keeping the money in your own community.”

Farmers had plenty to offer to shoppers after an abundant growing season.

“It was a great season. The best seasons we’ve had for us personally, since 2019,” said Andrew Gambell of Gambell Farms, which has been a vendor for 29 years.

“The weather was perfect and all the fruit was wonderful this year,” he added.

Vendors noticed more tourists wandering through the market this summer.

“This summer was good. There were lots of tourists,” said Ken Chahley, owner of Okanagan Kettle Corn. “Our new location is getting busier and busier now every year, so it has worked out well.”

Callaghan is unsure how the redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre will affect the indoor market in future years.

“As it stands right now, Parkinson Rec. Centre is still going to be our home for the winter,” she said.

“I know there’s construction going on, but we’re hoping to meet soon with Parkinson, going forward, and see what the plans are for the future for the farmers’ market winter market.”

Saturday’s final outdoor market will be open at the Landmark District from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.