Several suspicious fires erupt in Kelowna neighbourhood
Three suspicious fires erupt
Crews responded early Thursday to at least three suspicious fires sparked in a Kelowna neighbourhood.
A vehicle fire was reported at around 8:54 a.m. at a property in the 300 block of Mills Road, assistant fire chief Jason Bedell said.
Then, once crews arrived, Bedell said they found another vehicle fire and an underground dumpster fire.
"They were in a similar vicinity but far enough apart for us to say they were three separate fires," Bedell said.
They were all under control shortly after crews arrived but they are considered suspicious in nature and an investigation is underway.
One of the fires started was below a Tesla vehicle, and that means the fire department had to call in a HAZMAT team.
"If the battery were to catch fire that can produce hazmat material," Bedell said, adding that it's a precautionary measure.
