Kelowna News

Kelowna neighbourhood gets big police presence from weapons complaint

Weapons complaint by park

Photo: MrConduct Police converged in a Kelowna neighbourhood Oct. 22.

Several people were arrested Wednesday after a Wednesday afternoon weapons complaint, RCMP said.

"Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an individual with a weapon stemming from an incident beside a residential building in the 800 block of Leathead Road," Cpl. Allison Konsmo said in an emailed statement.

"Due to the nature of the call, there was a multi-member response by police."

Konsmo said there were no injuries reported several individuals were taken into custody at the scene.

"There is no danger to public safety," she said.