277731
280897
Kelowna News  

Kelowna neighbourhood gets big police presence from weapons complaint

Weapons complaint by park

Kathy Michaels - Oct 23, 2025 / 8:52 am | Story: 579644

Several people were arrested Wednesday after a Wednesday afternoon weapons complaint, RCMP said.

"Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an individual with a weapon stemming from an incident beside a residential building in the 800 block of Leathead Road," Cpl. Allison Konsmo said in an emailed statement.

"Due to the nature of the call, there was a multi-member response by police."

Konsmo said there were no injuries reported several individuals were taken into custody at the scene.

"There is no danger to public safety," she said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (8)


More Kelowna News

280033