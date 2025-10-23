Kelowna News
Kelowna neighbourhood gets big police presence from weapons complaint
Weapons complaint by park
Photo: MrConduct
Police converged in a Kelowna neighbourhood Oct. 22.
Several people were arrested Wednesday after a Wednesday afternoon weapons complaint, RCMP said.
"Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an individual with a weapon stemming from an incident beside a residential building in the 800 block of Leathead Road," Cpl. Allison Konsmo said in an emailed statement.
"Due to the nature of the call, there was a multi-member response by police."
Konsmo said there were no injuries reported several individuals were taken into custody at the scene.
"There is no danger to public safety," she said.
