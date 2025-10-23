Kelowna News

Two more youth sentenced for 'savage' Kelowna swarming attack

'Savage swarming' of child

Photo: File photo Two more youth convicted in 2024 swarming attack were sentenced Wednesday,

Two more young people who were involved in a horrific group attack on a 13-year-old girl at Kelowna's Gyro Beach Park last year were sentenced on Wednesday.

Five young people were charged with assault following the swarming attack that took place on the evening of Sept. 27. 2024. All accused have since pleaded guilty.

The identities of all the accused and the victim in the case are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Castanet will refer to the victim as YV, and the five accused as AP1 through AP5.

AP1, a female who was 17 years old at the time of the attack, was sentenced this past spring to a probation period of two years, which includes a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and 50 hours of community service.

On Wednesday, AP2 and AP3, a female and male who were 15 years old at the time, were both handed similar sentences.

In his submissions, Crown prosecutor Jason Hatherly showed four cell phone videos of the attack and described the circumstances leading up to it.

YV had attended Gyro Beach at about 7 p.m. for a boy's birthday party, after she was invited by someone she thought was a friend. But Hatherly said the supposed friend had been spreading rumours that YV had insulted a local teen who had recently died.

YV has denied these allegations and later told police that she didn't know why she'd been the target of the hostility.

After receiving some verbal abuse at the party, YV was surrounded by a large group and attacked just before 8:30 p.m. The disturbing videos showed multiple people spitting on and punching YV, and then kicking her and throwing dirt on her while she lay on the ground. YV was knocked unconscious, while people hurled insults at her and cheered on her attackers.

AP2 appeared to be one of the main aggressors in the attack, knocking YV to the ground and raining punches down upon her head. AP3, meanwhile, was seen on the video spitting into YV's hair while she was surrounded, and then shovelling dirt onto her head as she lay unconscious on the ground.

“No matter how many times you watch these videos, it's always depressing,” Hatherly told the court. “This type of offence is quite disgusting frankly.”

'Remarkably callous'

While AP2 expressed remorse about the assault in a pre-sentence report, the same couldn't be said for AP3. When asked how he felt about the YV being hurt in the attack, he told the report writer: “It’s not my worry, I don’t have to worry about her, s**t happens.”

Hatherly called the response “remarkably callous.”

The presentence reports noted both AP2 and AP3 had traumatic childhoods, but Hatherly said AP3 had “more obstacles,” with a “long history of behavioural and emotional issues.”

AP3 has struggled with substance use issues and he said he was blackout drunk when the attack on YV took place. He was labelled a high risk to reoffend in his pre-sentence report if his substance use is not addressed.

Just one month prior to the attack on YV, AP3 was convicted of a similar offence, recording and encouraging a different youth assault. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge in that case, with a 12-month probation period.

Judge Lisa Wyatt also noted AP3 breached his curfew order while on bail on the most recent charge by getting into a fight with the adult he was living with.

'A savage swarming'

While defence counsel for both AP2 and AP3 sought a shorter probation term than the two years proposed by Crown, Judge Wyatt ultimately agreed with the Crown's position.

“To call this a horrific assault of a child by these two offenders and others is an understatement. This was not a fight, this was a savage swarming and beating by a group of people on a vulnerable, helpless child,” Judge Wyatt said.

“She did not have any chance of defending herself against the offenders and their co-accused or against the many other nameless, cowardly people who chose to cheer on the assault and film it, rather than step in and help [YV] to safety.”

Reiterating what she said during the sentencing of AP1, Judge Wyatt said this is one of the most upsetting cases she's had to deal with in her 12 years as a judge.

“Watching the videos of the assault and the enthusiastic way in which [AP2] and [AP3] and many others participated is something that I will not forget,” she said.

In handing down the two-year probation order, Judge Wyatt said that incarceration is a very last resort when it comes to youth cases, as it can “expose youth to the worst elements of the criminal justice system at an age when they're impressionable and vulnerable.”

The probation order includes a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., 50 hours of community service and a $200 restitution order that will go to YV's family. A separate condition of AP3's probation will include residential drug treatment if his youth probation worker deems it necessary.

In delivering the sentences, Judge Wyatt told AP2 and AP3 they should be “deeply ashamed” of themselves.

“Someday you may be lucky enough to be parents. Try to imagine how your lives would be shattered if someone did this to your children, those you love more than yourself,” she said.

“What you two did to [YV], your actions devastated that entire family and they may never heal from that.”

Devastating impact

As she did at the sentencing hearing of AP1 back in April, YV's mother read out victim impact statements from herself, YV and YV's younger sister on Wednesday, detailing the devastating affect the attack has had on YV and their entire family.

YV suffered bruising, swelling and scrapes to her head an body in the attack, but the emotional and psychological damage have persisted to this day. She has been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression and she now relies on medication to manage the “overwhelming emotions” and to be able to sleep.

Her family moved away from B.C. as a result of the attack and YV has been hospitalized several times “because [her] thoughts have become too overwhelming and unmanageable.”

YV's mother said her daughter no longer feels safe in large crowds and the family lives in constant fear that something will trigger a new panic attack. She now attends school online due to the continued psychological impact the attack has had.

“Before that day I was happy and full of life. Now I feel broken, anxious, depressed, angry and constantly afraid,” YV said in her statement. “I live in constant fear and no longer feel safe ... I don't understand why this happened and I struggle every day to make sense of it.”

The remaining two co-accused in the case are scheduled to face sentencing in November.