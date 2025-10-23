Kelowna News

Kelowna homeowner upset after police wreck home during raid targeting renters

RCMP leave home a mess

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna woman is asking why she is left holding the bag after police executed a warrant at her Rutland home.

"I'm stressed and I don't know what to do," says Priyanka Leblanc.

Leblanc tells Castanet she wasn't home on Friday, Oct. 17 when tactical officers smashed windows and doors at her home on Bach Road.

"They tell me that 'we have a search warrant and this house is ours right now,'" Leblanc described.

The RCMP tactical unit entered the property through the backyard, knocking the fence down before breaking 9 windows and entering the home.

LeBlanc has two boarders and recently rented a bachelor suite in the basement to two young men from Surrey.

Those two were the focus of the police attention. They were arrested on Friday, but are now back at the home.

"They're already back, they let them back there, and then they did that much damage for nothing. I'm trying to get them out, because we are so nervous that the police will keep coming," says Priyanka.

Now the homeowner is left with two tenants under police investigation and a home with plywood on most of its windows.

Priyanka says the police told her she "shouldn't be renting to criminals."

"But those two guys have given me references and everything."

Priyanka says she is working with her insurance company to sort out paying to fix the damage to her home.

RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark tells Castanet that the search warrant was executed in connection with an ongoing investigation by the BC RCMP.

"As this is an active ongoing investigation, no further details will provided at this time. The investigative team is responsible for reporting all property damage to our National Claims Centre," says Staff Sgt. Clark.

Leblanc has already mostly secured her home but now she is looking at next steps and how she can recoup some of the cost.

RCMP protocol leaves the onus on the homeowner and their insurance company to repair any damages and then seek compensation through the National Claims Centre.

"That's what they told me, 'we had to worry about our life,'" Priyanka says, describing when she complained to the police about the state of her home.

"I said, 'you guys are supposed to protect us, and then you are leaving us like this?'" Priyanka says.

"They said, that's not our job, we had a warrant, and we did our job and we are leaving, you can take care of yourself — that was very harsh on me."