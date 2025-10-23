Kelowna News

UBCO researchers offering discussion on medication and diabetes

When exercise isn't enough

Photo: Contributed Researchers from UBCO are hosting another Diabetes Dialogue event later this month.

Researchers with UBC Okanagan are hosting another Diabetes Dialogue night, an extremely popular series that aims to provide reliable information about diabetes and health to the community.

On Oct. 30 at Kelowna’s Trinity Church, Dr. Tom Elliott, endocrinologist and founder of the BCDiabetes clinic in Vancouver, will explore how and why medications are prescribed for individuals living with Type 2 diabetes.

The talk, “When Diet and Exercise Aren’t Enough: Medications for Type 2 Diabetes,” will help understand the role of medications when lifestyle interventions alone are not sufficient.

An estimated two million Canadians have diabetes or pre-diabetes and social media is awash with myths and misinformation. The Diabetes Dialogue events were launched to help Kelowna residents cut through that confusion. Previous events have attracted large attendance.

“We want people affected by diabetes to get their information from experts,” said Jonathan Little, UBC Okanagan professor in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, in a previous interview.

Past events have focused on exercise, dieting and intermittent fasting and how they interact with Type 2 diabetes.

The free event will take place Oct. 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Kelowna. Register your attendance here

For those who can’t attend in person, a livestream will be available via Zoom. Register for the virtual session here.