Kelowna Concierge kicks off annual winter coat drive

Kelowna Concierge has kicked off its 5th Annual Winter Coat Drive to support the Salvation Army and help local families stay warm this winter.

From now until Nov. 18, the public is invited to donate gently used winter clothing — such as coats, sweaters, gloves, toques, and scarves — at two drop-off locations in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“As temperatures drop, so many in our community face the challenge of staying warm,” said Jon De Bruyne, general manager of Kelowna Concierge.

“We’re proud to continue this tradition and support the Salvation Army’s efforts to provide warmth, comfort, and care to those who need it most. This year we’ve partnered with Brian McClelland, the owner of Smith Creek Cycle, to provide an easy drop-off location in West Kelowna.”

Donation locations include:

Kelowna Concierge – 1310 Water Street (inside the Delta Grand Okanagan lobby)

Smith Creek Cycle – 203-3310 Carrington Road, West Kelowna (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Last year, the coat drive collected more than 40 large bags of winter clothing, and organizers are hoping to collect even more this year.

“We’re hoping to one day fill an entire 24-passenger Kelowna Concierge bus with donations,” De Bruyne added.

This year, donors can also enter to win a Half Day Wine Tour for Two.

To enter, participants must donate an item, take a photo with their donation and the coat drive poster, follow @KelownaConcierge on Instagram, and post the photo to their Instagram Story while tagging the company. A bonus entry is available by using the hashtag #KelownaConciergeCares.