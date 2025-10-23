Kelowna News

Nightmare on Norwood returns — bigger, creepier, and for a good cause

Madison Reeve

If you thought last year’s Nightmare on Norwood was spooky, just wait until you see what’s lurking behind the doors this Halloween. Organizer Les Ingram says the annual haunted maze has levelled up again.

"We’ve added three new rooms,” Ingram said.

“So we’ll have about 11 different rooms in total. We’re always trying to change it up, make it a little more exciting, and just taking our decorating to the next level.”

Among the new additions is a crematorium, a haunted hotel lobby, and the always-popular witch’s room.

Returning fan favourites like the swamp, fish tank, and the chaotic Fun House are also back to terrify guests.

The monstrous setup happens at 3410 Norwood Road in Kelowna, right in Ingram’s sister’s yard.

Building the spooktacular walk-thru doesn’t happen overnight. Ingram says construction starts at the end of September, but the creative work begins much earlier.

“A lot of the construction for the props in the room starts well before that, in the summertime,” he explained.

What started as a passion project has grown into a major community event and it’s all for a good cause.

Last year, Nightmare on Norwood raised over $20,000 in food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Visitors are encouraged to bring either non-perishable items or cash donations when they come.

This year marks the eighth year of the event, which attracted 2,800 visitors in just four nights last Halloween — and organizers expect even more thrill-seekers this time around. About 15 to 20 volunteers help bring the nightmare to life each year.

Nightmare on Norwood runs for six nights — October 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, and 31. Doors creak open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Thursday, and Halloween, and 6:30 p.m. for the two “non-scary” family-friendly nights on Tuesday and Wednesday.