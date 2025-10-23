Kelowna News

Wine, fruit producers tap into provincial funding to replant weather-damaged crops

Tapping replant funding

Photo: Castanet A grape vine damaged by extreme cold in January 2024.

While wineries across the Okanagan are breathing a sigh of relief after bringing in the harvest this fall, they have also been busy replanting after devastating losses over the previous few years.

The View Winery in East Kelowna is one of several producers in B.C. to take advantage of a provincial program aimed at replacing damaged vines with more climate-resilient fruit.

The Enhanced Replant Program helped finance approximately 200 projects in 2024, resulting in approximately 809.4 hectares (2,000 acres) of unproductive or damaged trees and vines being removed and replanted with new varieties.

The government is opening four streams to match the growing cycle this fall: berry replant, tree fruit replant, wine grape replant and berry removal.

"British Columbia is so fortunate to have the people we rely on for the berries, wine grapes and tree fruit that our province is so well known for," said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. "This support is helping producers replant their orchards and farms, providing jobs, revitalizing their businesses and strengthening the economy."

The View Winery, a fifth-generation estate, received replant funding to switch to a hardier white wine grape.

"The funding we received through the Enhanced Replant Program enabled us to replace a less cold-hardy grape variety with Chardonnay vines, which are better suited to withstand the extreme cold-weather events that have become more common in our region," said Jennifer Molgat, president, The View Winery.

Applications for the tree fruit stream of the ERP open on October 28, 2025, and close on November 12 at 9 a.m. Pacific.

"Perennial crop renewal requires faith and commitment. In this ever-changing and challenging climate and retail environment, it is essential that British Columbia tree fruit growers continue to be on the varietal and productive leading edge. The investment stimulus created by the enhanced replant shows a commitment to our industry and to the promise of the agricultural land reserve,” said Peter Simonsen, president, BC Fruit Growers' Association.

Wine grape replant applications will be accepted starting on November 18 and closing on December 2.

The berry replant stream opened on October 21, and the berry removal/renewal stream opens on November 12.

The ERP is a five-year initiative that supports B.C.'s fruit and wine sectors as producers adapt to shifting markets and growing conditions. The goal is to replant approximately 3,600 hectares (8,900 acres) of perennial fruit plants.